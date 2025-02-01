Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell News: Connects on three triples Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 7:45pm

Russell finished Saturday's 110-98 win over Houston with 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and two blocks over 26 minutes.

Russell was responsible for three of the Nets' 10 three-pointers Saturday and finished as Brooklyn's second-leading scorer behind Ziaire Williams (21). Russell has scored at least 18 points in five of his last seven outings, and over that span, he has averaged 16.6 points, 6.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over 26.4 minutes per game.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
