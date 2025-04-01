D'Angelo Russell News: Double-doubles in win

Russell had 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-109 victory over the Mavericks.

Russell recorded his fourth double-double of the season and broke out of his shooting slump in the process -- over his last eight appearances, Russell has hit 33.8 percent from the field with 13.6 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.6 three-pointers.