D'Angelo Russell News: Efficient performance Wednesday

Russell supplied 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 win over Philadelphia.

Russell reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 25 and showed an efficient touch from beyond the arc while carrying the Nets to victory. Between his previous two 20-point performances, Russell had shot just 32.9 percent from the floor and 24.4 percent from three-point range over a seven-game stretch.