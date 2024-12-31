D'Angelo Russell News: Expected to debut Wednesday

Russell (recently traded) isn't listed on the Nets' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Russell is officially cleared to suit up for the Nets for the first time since 2018-19. It's unclear how he'll fit with the current Nets roster, as Ben Simmons has taken over at point guard after the departure of Dennis Schroder, while Cam Thomas (hamstring) is nearing a return following a lengthy absence. Either way, Russell should have more usage in Brooklyn than he did sharing the court with Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves in Los Angeles.