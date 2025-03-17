Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Russell (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Boston, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Russell didn't play in Sunday's win over the Hawks while managing a right ankle injury, but he's been given the green light to play in Tuesday's Atlantic division battle. Russell has averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 26.5 minutes per game in March, though he's shooting just 38.7 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from three over that span.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now