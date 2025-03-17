D'Angelo Russell News: Fades injury report

Russell (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Boston, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Russell didn't play in Sunday's win over the Hawks while managing a right ankle injury, but he's been given the green light to play in Tuesday's Atlantic division battle. Russell has averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 26.5 minutes per game in March, though he's shooting just 38.7 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from three over that span.