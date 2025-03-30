D'Angelo Russell News: Fades injury report

Russell (ankle) is not on the injury report and is available for Monday's game against Dallas.

Russell didn't play in Saturday's game against the Wizards due to an ankle injury, but his absence from the injury report indicates that he'll be good to go for Monday's contest. He has played in 10 of the Nets' last 15 games and has averaged 12.0 points, 5.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 26.4 minute per contest over that span.