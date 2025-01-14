Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell News: Good to go against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 5:40pm

Russell (shin) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Brooklyn's previous four outings due to a right contusion. With Cam Thomas (hamstring) still out, Russell should return to Brooklyn's starting lineup against Portland but will operate on a minutes restriction.

