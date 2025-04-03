D'Angelo Russell News: Good to go Thursday
Russell (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Russell has been upgraded from probable to available Thursday despite having right ankle soreness. Russell has struggled mightily with his efficiency as of late, shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three across his last 10 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now