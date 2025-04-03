Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 3:13pm

Russell (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Russell has been upgraded from probable to available Thursday despite having right ankle soreness. Russell has struggled mightily with his efficiency as of late, shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three across his last 10 outings.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now