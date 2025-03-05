D'Angelo Russell News: Held to 25 minutes in return

Russell (ankle) tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 127-113 loss to the Spurs.

After being sidelined for the Nets' past five games due to a right ankle sprain, Russell returned to the starting five but delivered a relatively disappointing line, aside from the production in the defensive categories. The 29-year-old hasn't noticed the significant spike in fantasy value that some might have expected after he was traded from the Lakers to the Nets on Dec. 29. Through his first 18 games with Brooklyn, Russell is shooting a woeful 38 percent from the field and is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.1 minutes per contest. While Russell is still fine to carry on a 12-team fantasy roster in both points and categories leagues, his current modest level of production with his frequent absences don't make him an absolute must-hold player if a more appealing option emerges on the waiver wire.