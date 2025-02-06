D'Angelo Russell News: Limited to 16 minutes

Russell chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 119-102 loss to the Wizards.

Russell has been putting up subpar numbers in recent weeks, and the veteran floor general has recorded 10 or fewer points in three of his last four appearances. He's averaging 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game since being traded from the Lakers to the Nets in late December.