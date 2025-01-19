Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell News: Moving to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Russell is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ben Simmons was a late scratch Sunday due to an illness, so Russell will move to the starting lineup as his replacement. Russell is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in a starting role this season. He's started in two of his five appearances with Brooklyn so far.

