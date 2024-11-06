Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell News: Officially available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Russell (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

As expected, Russell has been upgraded from probable to available and will continue to play through a minor right foot contusion. He's scored in double digits in five straight games, averaging 14.0 points, 6.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 30.8 minutes during that stretch.

D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles Lakers
