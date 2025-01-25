Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell News: Scores 22 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 6:50pm

Russell finished Saturday's 106-97 loss to Miami with 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes.

Russell missed the Nets' game against the Suns on Wednesday due to personal reasons, but he returned Saturday and co-led Brooklyn in scoring with Keon Johnson. Russell connected on four three-pointers, which he's done in three of his last four outings. Russell is averaging 15.5 points, 8.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 24.6 minutes per game with the Nets this season.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
