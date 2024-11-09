Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell News: Solid effort from second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Russell finished Friday's 116-106 victory over Philadelphia with 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes off the bench.

The 28-year-old guard found himself on the second unit Friday in favor of Cam Reddish but didn't sulk about it, as Russell drained multiple threes for the fourth straight game and scored in double digits for the seventh straight. It's not clear whether the shift to the bench is a temporary one for Russell, but the Lakers' reserves could use a reliable threat -- only the Knicks' bench brigade has scored fewer points per game to begin the season.

D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now