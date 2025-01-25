Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell News: Starting Saturday vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 2:59pm

Russell is in the Nets' starting lineup against the Heat on Saturday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Russell did not play against the Suns on Wednesday for personal reasons, but he will return Saturday and enter the Nets' starting five. In the seven games since being acquired by the Nets from the Lakers on Dec. 29, Russell has averaged 14.6 points, 8.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 24.4 minutes per contest.

