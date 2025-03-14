D'Angelo Russell News: Subpar showing Thursday

Russell notched four points (2-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 25 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bulls.

Russell didn't perform well in his return to the hardwood following a one-game absence, as he struggled from the floor and couldn't contribute in other categories before fouling out in Thursday's loss. Russell has been slumping in recent days and has failed to reach the 10-point mark in three of his last four games, averaging 11.8 points per contest and shooting a mere 39.5 percent from the floor over that span.