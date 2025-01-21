D'Angelo Russell News: Supplies 23 points in double-double

Russell (hamstring) supplied a team-high 23 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the Knicks.

Russell registered his third double-double of the season while playing through a hamstring injury Tuesday, and it's also worth noting he logged his most minutes (31) since joining his new team. The veteran guard has been far more productive thus far with Brooklyn as opposed to the Lakers, particularly in the assists column, as he's averaging 14.6 points, 8.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 24.4 minutes over his last seven games. Although Russell's future with the rebuilding Nets remains uncertain, he should remain the club's primary ball handler for as long as Cam Thomas (hamstring) sits on the shelf.