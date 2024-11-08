D'Angelo Russell News: Will come off bench

Russell will play a reserve role in Friday's game versus the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Head coach JJ Reddick expressed frustration with Russell following a poor shooting display in the Lakers' 131-114 loss to Memphis on Wednesday. It looks like the coach was frustrated enough to move the point guard to a reserve role in favor of Cam Reddish. It remains to be seen if this will be a one game situation or a permanent move for the starting lineup.