D'Angelo Russell News: Will start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 3:44pm

Russell (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Russell has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after missing Sunday's win over Utah due to an illness. With Russell and Austin Reaves (pelvis) sidelined Sunday, Gabe Vincent started. However, Russell will slide back into the starting lineup Monday for the first time since Nov. 6. As a starter (eight games), Russell has averaged 12.0 points, 5.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

