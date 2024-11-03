Daniel Gafford Injury: Briefly heads to locker room

Gafford (undisclosed) briefly went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against Orlando but has since returned to the bench, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford briefly exited the game and went to the locker room, though he is back on the bench and will likely return to the matchup. If the big man is limited, or held out for the remainder of the game, Dereck Lively and Dwight Powell are likely to receive an increase in playing time.