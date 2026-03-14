Daniel Gafford Injury: Carrying doubtful tag
Gafford (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Gafford didn't play Friday against the Cavaliers due to rest, and the doubtful tag suggests the big man isn't expected to be available Sunday as well. Gafford has started in every game he's been available since Jan. 28, averaging 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. If he's out, look for Marvin Bagley to remain in the starting lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 68 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)8 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March15 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More