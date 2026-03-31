Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Departs to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 6:15pm

Gafford exited to the locker room during the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Bucks after appearing to suffer a right arm injury, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Gafford suffered the injury on a block attempt, and he wasn't able to move his right arm on his way off the court. He can be considered questionable to return until the Mavs have an official diagnosis for the big man.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Alex Barutha
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago