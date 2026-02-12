Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Departs with ankle soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 9:51pm

Gafford won't return to Thursday's game against the Lakers due to right ankle soreness. He tallied two points (1-2 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes.

Gafford was ruled out late in the fourth quarter with the game already decided, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on his team's rotation. The 27-year-old will have over a week to rest going into the All-Star break, with his next chance to take the court arriving Feb. 20 in Minnesota.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
