Daniel Gafford Injury: Departs with shoulder injury
Gafford won't return to Monday's game against the Warriors due to a right shoulder contusion. He'll end with 20 points (8-8 FG, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes.
Gafford won't be available for the overtime period, which should mean more minutes for Marvin Bagley down the stretch. Gafford can be considered day-to-day moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 212 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 203 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 185 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 167 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More