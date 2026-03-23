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Daniel Gafford Injury: Departs with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 9:20pm

Gafford won't return to Monday's game against the Warriors due to a right shoulder contusion. He'll end with 20 points (8-8 FG, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes.

Gafford won't be available for the overtime period, which should mean more minutes for Marvin Bagley down the stretch. Gafford can be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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