Daniel Gafford Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Gafford (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Mavericks are preparing to hold Gafford out for the second leg of this back-to-back set for injury maintenance. Gafford was terrific in Thursday's win over Memphis with 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes. With this news, Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell could be more involved for Dallas.