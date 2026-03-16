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Daniel Gafford Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 9:31am

Gafford (illness) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

After resting Friday against Cleveland, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, Gafford was expected to return to action for Sunday's rematch versus the Cavaliers, but he missed that contest due to an illness. The veteran center remains under the weather and is expected to miss the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set, which should allow Marvin Bagley to see an increased role. However, the Mavericks started a small lineup Sunday, with Cooper Flagg, Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington in the frontcourt.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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