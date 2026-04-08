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Daniel Gafford Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:35pm

Gafford (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Gafford is set to miss his second straight contest Wednesday. With Gafford expected to be sidelined, Dwight Powell, Marvin Bagley and Moussa Cisse are candidates to see increased run.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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