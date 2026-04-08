Daniel Gafford Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Gafford (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Gafford is set to miss his second straight contest Wednesday. With Gafford expected to be sidelined, Dwight Powell, Marvin Bagley and Moussa Cisse are candidates to see increased run.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2316 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 2118 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 2019 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1821 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More