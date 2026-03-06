Daniel Gafford Injury: Doubtful Friday
Gafford (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Gafford is expected to miss Friday's contest as he continues to manage a lingering right ankle injury. The Mavericks' frontcourt will be significantly shorthanded for the matchup against Boston, as Marvin Bagley (neck) is also listed as doubtful. If both big men are ruled out as expected, P.J. Washington and Dwight Powell are the primary candidates to see expanded minutes at center. Gafford's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Raptors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March7 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 277 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More