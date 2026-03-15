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Daniel Gafford Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Gafford (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Gafford has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a second consecutive game. His absence Friday came during the second night of a back-to-back set, but now the big man is under the weather. His status for Monday's game in New Orleans is also in jeopardy. Marvin Bagley should continue to handle an increased role until Gafford is cleared to suit up again.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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