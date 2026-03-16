Daniel Gafford Injury: Downgraded to out
Gafford (illness) won't play Monday night against New Orleans.
As expected, an illness will keep Gafford from suiting up Monday evening. Marvin Bagley is one candidate to see more action in Gafford's absence, though Ryan Nembhard could also factor into the mix if the Mavs decide to deploy a smaller first unit, which they did Sunday in Cleveland.
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