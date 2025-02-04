Daniel Gafford Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Gafford exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left shoulder injury with 3:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Gafford finished the game with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 33 minutes before heading back to the locker room. The severity of the injury is unknown, but Anthony Davis (abdomen) and Kylor Kelley are candidates to start at center if Gafford remains on the shelf for Thursday's game against the Celtics.