Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Game-time call for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Gafford picked up a right ankle injury in his team's final matchup before the All-Star break against the Lakers, and the issue could cause him to miss additional game action. The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to tipoff.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago