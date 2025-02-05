Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 10:45am

Gafford (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford exited Tuesday's 118-116 loss to the 76ers with a left shoulder injury, which the center described as a "stinger" after Wednesday's practice. The Mavericks will release their next injury report later Wednesday, but Gafford seems optimistic about playing Thursday against the Celtics.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now