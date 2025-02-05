Daniel Gafford Injury: Goes through practice

Gafford (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford exited Tuesday's 118-116 loss to the 76ers with a left shoulder injury, which the center described as a "stinger" after Wednesday's practice. The Mavericks will release their next injury report later Wednesday, but Gafford seems optimistic about playing Thursday against the Celtics.