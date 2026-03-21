Daniel Gafford Injury: Heads to locker room
Gafford went back to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Clippers for undisclosed reasons, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
It's unclear what caused Gafford to exit the game, but it's unclear if he'll be able to return. While he's sidelined, Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell could see an uptick in playing time.
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