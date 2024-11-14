Fantasy Basketball
Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford Injury: Heads to locker room Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Gafford headed to the locker room during the second half of Thursday's game against the Jazz due to an apparent leg injury, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The big man headed to the locker room limping after staying down, and he looked in pain while grabbing his right leg as he exited the court. Dereck Lively is in foul trouble, so the Mavericks will have to rely on Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell in case Gafford doesn't return to the hardwood.

