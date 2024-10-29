Daniel Gafford Injury: Heads to locker room Tuesday

Gafford (leg) limped off the court in the beginning of the second quarter during Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Naz Reid and Gafford collided and knocked knees, sending the big man limping to the locker room. The 26-year-old's status is something to monitor the rest of the way, though Dereck Lively and Naji Marshall are both candidates for an increased role if Gafford is unable to return.