Daniel Gafford Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Gafford (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Gafford is in danger of missing a fourth consecutive matchup due to illness, but the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable is a sign he's trending in the right direction. He'll likely need to see how he feels during shootaround and warmups before the Mavericks provide another update on his availability.
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