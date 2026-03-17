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Daniel Gafford Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 4:53pm

Gafford (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Gafford is in danger of missing a fourth consecutive matchup due to illness, but the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable is a sign he's trending in the right direction. He'll likely need to see how he feels during shootaround and warmups before the Mavericks provide another update on his availability.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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