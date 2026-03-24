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Daniel Gafford Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Gafford (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Gafford exited Monday's overtime loss to the Warriors with what the team initially called a right shoulder contusion, though he's now being listed as questionable due to a right shoulder sprain. If the big man is unable to suit up Wednesday, Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell are candidates for expanded roles.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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