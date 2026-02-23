Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Listed as questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.

Gafford has been a regular on the injury report of late due to a right ankle issue, though he's suited up in each of Dallas' past 11 games. The Arkansas product has started the previous 10 contests and would be expected to retain that role if active, with Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell candidates to step into the starting five should Gafford be ruled out.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago