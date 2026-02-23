Daniel Gafford Injury: Listed as questionable for Tuesday
Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
Gafford has been a regular on the injury report of late due to a right ankle issue, though he's suited up in each of Dallas' past 11 games. The Arkansas product has started the previous 10 contests and would be expected to retain that role if active, with Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell candidates to step into the starting five should Gafford be ruled out.
