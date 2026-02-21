Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Managing ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Gafford is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to right ankle injury management.

Gafford has been managing a right ankle injury since mid-January and is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game. Marvin Bagley would be the top candidate to start at center and Dwight Powell would have an elevated role off the bench if Gafford is unable to play. Gafford has averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks over 23.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

