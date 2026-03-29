Daniel Gafford Injury: Probable for Monday
Gafford (shoulder) is probable to play Monday versus Minnesota.
Gafford is on track to return from a two-game absence Monday, which will likely result in Dwight Powell heading back to the second unit. In March, Gafford is averaging 15.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 blocks per contest.
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