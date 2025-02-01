Daniel Gafford Injury: Questionable against Cleveland

Gafford (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

After a strong performance in Friday's win against the Pistons, Gafford may not play in Sunday's game in Cleveland due to left ankle soreness. The 26-year-old big man recorded a double-double in Detroit, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and five blocks. The Mavericks are already shorthanded in the frontcourt with Dereck Lively (ankle) and Maxi Kleber (foot) out for a considerable amount of time, which means they could lean on P.J. Washington or Kylor Kelley to help shoulder the load in the paint.