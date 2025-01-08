Daniel Gafford Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Gafford (ankle) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against Portland.

Gafford missed Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers due to his left ankle sprain, and he is in danger of missing another contest. However, the fact Gafford is being listed as questionable is a positive sign after coach Jason Kidd initially said the center was "probably going to be out for some time," per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com. Dereck Lively and Maxi Kleber will likely fill the big man minutes for the Mavericks if Gafford is ruled out again.