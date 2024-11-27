Daniel Gafford Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Gafford (illness) is questionable to face the Knicks on Wednesday.

Gafford was a very late addition to the injury report which is not a good sign for fantasy managers. Starting center Dereck Lively is also questionable with an illness, so the Mavericks could potentially be very shorthanded in the frontcourt. If needed, the Mavericks could turn to Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.