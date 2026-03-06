Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gafford (ankle) is out for Friday's game in Boston.

Gafford will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and with Marvin Bagley (neck) also unavailable, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse should be logging major minutes. Managers can expect Gafford to return for Sunday's game in Toronto.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford
