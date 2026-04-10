Daniel Gafford Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Gafford (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
As expected after being listed as doubtful, Gafford will miss his third consecutive game due to a right shoulder impingement. With Gafford sidelined once again, Marvin Bagley is heavily favored to draw another start at center. Dwight Powell should also continue to see rotational minutes backing him up.
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