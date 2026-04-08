Daniel Gafford Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Gafford (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Gafford will end up missing both halves of this back-to-back set due to a right shoulder impingement. Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell are likely to handle the majority of the center minutes in Gafford's absence. His next chance to play will come Friday in San Antonio.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2316 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 2118 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 2019 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1821 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More