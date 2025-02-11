Fantasy Basketball
Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 3:58pm

Gafford is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks after sustaining a right knee sprain during Monday's 129-128 overtime loss to the Kings, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The big man will join Anthony Davis (thigh), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Dwight Powell (hip) on the sideline for the foreseeable future, leaving the Mavericks extremely thin in the frontcourt. P.J. Washington (ankle) will likely serve as the club's small-ball center, though Kylor Kelley and Olivier-Maxence Prosper could also see a bump in playing time with Gafford on the shelf.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
