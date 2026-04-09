Daniel Gafford Injury: Unlikely to play Friday
Gafford is doubtful for Friday's game versus San Antonio.
The Mavericks expect Gafford to miss a third straight game due to a right shoulder impingement. Marvin Bagley should start at center Friday, making him a worthwhile streaming candidate all fantasy leagues after putting up at least 20 points and eight rebounds in three of his past four appearances.
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