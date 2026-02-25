Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Unlikely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Gafford (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Kings.

It appears as though Gafford will sit out of the front end of the Mavericks' back-to-back set while managing a right ankle injury, but he should be available to play against the Grizzlies on Friday. Marvin Bagley figures to step into the starting center spot if Gafford is ruled out for Thursday's contest.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
